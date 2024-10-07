Butternut Squash Fries Are The Perfect Snack For Fall

To make sure your fries turn out crispy, cut them as thinly and uniformly as possible, so that they cook evenly. Make sure to pat each one dry with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Remember to leave enough room for each fry to crisp up while baking — if they're too close together, they'll steam. Experiment with turning them over halfway through as well. If you own an air fryer, you can also air fry the fries at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

Alongside salt and pepper, you can mix and match whatever seasonings you like. Garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and dried thyme or oregano are a great combination for savory fries. If you want some fall-inspired aromatics that'll bring out the squash's sweetness, try adding some cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Serve these butternut squash fries with any sauce you love, like garlic aioli, ketchup, or mustard. You could even try making a maple syrup mayo for a sweeter kick. Whether you serve them as one of your Thanksgiving side dishes or eat them on their own as a nutritious snack, these butternut squash fries might just stay in your repertoire year-round.