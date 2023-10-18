Maple Syrup In Mayo? Don't Knock It Till You Try It
Depending on the size of your refrigerator at home, you've probably got a lot of condiments crowding up the door. The MVP of any condiment collection, however, is arguably mayonnaise. Not only can it stand alone as a sandwich spread, but it also possesses a touch of culinary magic that can elevate grilled cheese, moisten cakes, and even enhance the flavor of grilled fish. Its real superpower, however, is that you can add almost any other condiment to it and make flavored mayo, even maple syrup. (Take that, ketchup.)
It might sound like a funky pairing, but maple mixed with mayonnaise is delicious because the two ingredients together make an irresistible salty and sweet combination. If you enjoy foods such as kettle corn, honey ham, or salted chocolate chip cookies, maple mayonnaise is going to be your new go-to combination. It doesn't require following a recipe, and you probably already have the two ingredients sitting in your fridge right now. Plus, if you like maple mayonnaise, you can add even more condiments to make it even better, like hot sauce and mustard. Mix up a couple of tablespoons and give it a taste on everything from sweet potato fries to turkey sandwiches.
Add maple syrup to taste
If you're getting tired of the same old sandwiches at lunch, or aiming to elevate the dip experience at the next book club meeting, maple mayo offers a great way to add a touch of gourmet flair without a trip to the grocery store. All you need to do is mix your favorite store-bought mayonnaise with maple syrup in a 1-to-1 ratio. So, if you want just enough for a sandwich or two, use a tablespoon of each. If you're preparing enough for a crowd of guests on game day, measure out a cup (or more) of both ingredients. Combine them and give it a taste; if you prefer less maple flavor, you can balance the sweetness with more mayonnaise, or vice versa. Keep in mind that maple syrup is more liquid than mayonnaise, so it will result in a thinner consistency than the mayonnaise in the jar.
If you enjoy making homemade mayonnaise, you can create maple mayo by incorporating the maple syrup with the egg yolk, allowing everything to emulsify. If it doesn't have enough maple flavor after whisking everything together, simply add a dash more syrup to taste at the end.
Make your maple mayo your own
Maple mayonnaise, on its own, is delightful when spread on a ham sandwich or a BLT. Alternatively, you can use it as a dip for french fries or chicken fingers. However, it reaches new heights when you embark on some mad scientist-style experimentation with the rest of your condiment collection.
Try mixing and matching it with any hot sauce or chili paste to create a sweet, salty, and spicy combination. Notably, maple isn't all that different from honey, so if you enjoy honey mustard dressing or dipping sauce, you'll likely adore maple mayonnaise with a tablespoon of Dijon or brown mustard blended in. For a twist, consider adding a touch of soy sauce to transform your mayonnaise into something reminiscent of teriyaki sauce, perfect for a veggie or turkey burger. Get creative and discover a maple mayonnaise that aligns with your mood, then enjoy spreading it on your favorite dishes. Experimentation presents a fantastic way to shop your own refrigerator and utilize ingredients that might otherwise go to waste. If you're uncertain about a particular combination, simply mix a small amount at a time.
Depending on the ingredients you use, your maple mayonnaise can last anywhere from a few days to up to two months in your refrigerator. Fortunately, it's quite likely that you'll finish it before any concerns about expiration dates come into play.