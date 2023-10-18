Maple Syrup In Mayo? Don't Knock It Till You Try It

Depending on the size of your refrigerator at home, you've probably got a lot of condiments crowding up the door. The MVP of any condiment collection, however, is arguably mayonnaise. Not only can it stand alone as a sandwich spread, but it also possesses a touch of culinary magic that can elevate grilled cheese, moisten cakes, and even enhance the flavor of grilled fish. Its real superpower, however, is that you can add almost any other condiment to it and make flavored mayo, even maple syrup. (Take that, ketchup.)

It might sound like a funky pairing, but maple mixed with mayonnaise is delicious because the two ingredients together make an irresistible salty and sweet combination. If you enjoy foods such as kettle corn, honey ham, or salted chocolate chip cookies, maple mayonnaise is going to be your new go-to combination. It doesn't require following a recipe, and you probably already have the two ingredients sitting in your fridge right now. Plus, if you like maple mayonnaise, you can add even more condiments to make it even better, like hot sauce and mustard. Mix up a couple of tablespoons and give it a taste on everything from sweet potato fries to turkey sandwiches.