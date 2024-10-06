The Rich Addition That Easily Upgrades Store-Bought Gravy

Gravy is the ultimate accompaniment to home-cooked comfort food: Ladle it over meat, smother your mashed potatoes in it, or sop it up with a biscuit. You can even add gravy to soups for a boost of flavor and body. When you don't have time to make it yourself, store-bought gravy can be a decent substitute. However, canned and jarred varieties are often lacking in the rich and creamy department. Fortunately, it only takes a bit of heavy cream to fix the problem.

Much like using sour cream in gravy, heavy cream works as a thickening agent. The high fat content of minimum 30% milk fat is the reason it works so well at making gravies and sauces silkier. In fact, since heavy cream contains more fat than whole milk or half-and-half, it's a great ingredient for reducing the saltiness of jarred gravy and can be added directly to the saucepan when heating it up.

All you have to do is bring your gravy to a simmer and whisk in the heavy cream as you drizzle it into your pot or saucepan. As the sauce simmers for a minute, you'll notice it getting silkier in texture. It won't become too much thicker, but your store-bought gravy won't be as runny so it'll adhere better to food.