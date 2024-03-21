Easily Upgrade Canned Sausage Gravy With Just A Few Ingredients

As far as favorite classic comfort foods go, biscuits and gravy are high on the list. It's easy to find comfort in a plate of warm, buttery, flaky biscuits topped with a rich, creamy, meaty gravy. The roots of this hearty breakfast dish lie in the South — specifically Southern Appalachia in the late 1800s — where it started as an affordable and filling meal for sawmill workers. What began as a cheap way to incorporate leftovers and make biscuits more palatable is now a coveted breakfast dish served in restaurants and cooked in countless home kitchens around the U.S.

Sure, you can spend all morning in the kitchen making homemade sausage gravy, but when you're on a time crunch, have a lot of mouths to feed, or simply need a break from cooking, grab a can of sausage gravy from your pantry or the grocery store. Canned sausage gravy can be fine by itself, but if you find it to be a bit bland, upgrade it with some fresh herbs and spices. Adding fresh, fragrant ingredients will boost the flavor of your gravy and might help remove some of the metallic taste that sometimes comes with canned goods. For a delicious plate of smothered biscuits, there are plenty of tips that will elevate your sausage gravy.