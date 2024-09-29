Think Twice Before Ordering These Foods At A Sports Bar

A drink and a bowl of bar snacks is a match made in heaven. The history of bar snacks dates back way further than you might think, with small bites like boiled peas and pickled whelks (snails) being served in British pubs during the 19th century. These days, though, bar snacks are typically drier, crunchier affairs, with bowls of peanuts and pretzels commonplace in sports bars.

The issue with these dry, salty snacks, though, is that you never quite know how long they've been sitting in their jars — or who's been handling them. Nuts, chips, and pretzels can sit out on the bar for weeks, going stale the whole time. Unfortunately, sports bars kinda rely on your beer intake being high enough so that you don't notice their lack of crunch.

As well as this, there's no telling how many people have got their hands on these snacks. Nuts and pretzels aren't like entrées, which need to be prepared fresh every time, and as a result, there's more risk of cross-contamination. While this may not be the case in classier sports bars that separate their portions ahead of time, in joints that have slightly less quality control, it's a definite concern. And this is all before you consider how sodium-packed some of these snacks can be, too. No wonder sports bars love serving them: they'll have you buying another refreshing beer in no time.