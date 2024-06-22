We Can Thank Arkansas For Popularizing The Iconic Fried Pickle

Fried pickles are one of those dishes that haven't always been all that common on restaurant menus in many parts of America. Nowadays, it's not surprising to see them available as an appetizer across the country. Whether you're talking about fried panko-dipped pickle spears, fried sliced pickle chips, or even fish and chips with fried pickles, there's plenty of variety for fried pickle lovers. Air fryers are great for giving your pickles a delicious crunch, making the recipe easy to whip up at home. But where did fried pickles come from in the first place?

The answer is a state often overlooked for its food contributions: Arkansas. The Natural State may not be thought of as a food mecca by everyone, but it deserves more credit than it gets, and fried pickles are a perfect example. While you might have only started seeing them on bar menus in the last couple of decades, their history is much older, dating back more than half a century to the 1960s — it all started with a guy nicknamed "Fatman" (seriously).