Wendy's Is Whipping Up One Cent Burgers For National Cheeseburger Day

September 18 marks the annual return of National Cheeseburger Day. The arrival of this holiday is likely a pleasant surprise to many, and thankfully there's a fast-food chain turning this national holiday into a week long celebration: Wendy's. In a email sent to Daily Meal, Wendy's announced that from September 18 to September 22, they're offering customers a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent with any purchase. This offer can't be found at the counter though, it's digital-only and must be redeemed through the app.

Available at participating locations, the one cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is made with fresh beef, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and all the fixings. Wendy's emphasizes that their burgers stand out in the fast-food scene because their beef is fresh and never frozen. This has been true since the opening of the first Wendy's on November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. And despite the sad downfall of the world's first Wendy's, they're still serving up fresh beef burgers to this day — including this one cent special.