Wendy's Is Whipping Up One Cent Burgers For National Cheeseburger Day
September 18 marks the annual return of National Cheeseburger Day. The arrival of this holiday is likely a pleasant surprise to many, and thankfully there's a fast-food chain turning this national holiday into a week long celebration: Wendy's. In a email sent to Daily Meal, Wendy's announced that from September 18 to September 22, they're offering customers a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent with any purchase. This offer can't be found at the counter though, it's digital-only and must be redeemed through the app.
Available at participating locations, the one cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is made with fresh beef, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and all the fixings. Wendy's emphasizes that their burgers stand out in the fast-food scene because their beef is fresh and never frozen. This has been true since the opening of the first Wendy's on November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. And despite the sad downfall of the world's first Wendy's, they're still serving up fresh beef burgers to this day — including this one cent special.
National Cheeseburger Day beyond Wendy's
The joy of celebrating National Cheeseburger Day is further enhanced by the fact that the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is not included in the list of things to avoid ordering at Wendy's. And though you may wonder why the food at Wendy's is so inexpensive despite its advertised high quality ingredients, you can ponder that while taking advantage of their one cent deal.
Beyond Wendy's, National Cheeseburger Day is a longstanding American tradition that has lasted since the Roaring 20's. And this celebration motivates many other fast food chains and restaurants that serve burgers to cook up special deals. Buffalo Wild Wings, for example, is offering BOGO free cheeseburgers on September 18 to Blazin' Rewards members — in person or through the app at participating locations. And participating Dairy Queen locations are offering a free double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with orders of $1 or more from September 16 to 22, but these orders must be made online or through the app.