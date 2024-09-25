Homemade Fudge Can Be Tricky, But There's A Secret To Making It Easily

Pudding mix can upgrade plenty of desserts, and in this case, it really simplifies the process. The type of pudding mix you use in your fudge is important, so avoid instant pudding mix, which will lead to disappointingly watery fudge. For a thick and rich flavor, go for Cook & Serve, instead.

When bringing your pudding, butter, and milk to a boil, you only need to boil the mixture for a minute. Don't worry if it looks lumpy, as it will be smoothed out when you beat in the sugar with an electric mixer. Once you've added in your vanilla or other essences, your fudge just needs to be chilled for two to three hours before you can indulge.

If you want the best of both flavors, you can add one vanilla pudding mix and one chocolate. If you prefer one flavor, you can add two of the same pudding mixes. Feel free to get creative if there's another Cook & Serve pudding mix you'd like to experiment with. And, if you're looking for a little crunch, you can also stir in some chopped nuts before chilling your homemade fudge in the fridge.