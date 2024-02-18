14 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Your Desserts With Instant Pudding Mix

If you want an immediate dose of nostalgia, instant pudding mix is here to deliver. The ultra-quick staple evokes immediate images of speedy yet delicious childhood desserts and has been a family favorite since it first hit the market in 1918. At its core, instant pudding mix is a few simple ingredients, primarily sugar and cornstarch, plus several thickeners, preservatives, and food colorings — as well as, of course, flavorings. When it's all whisked together with liquid and cooked on the stove (or even just plopped into a bowl, without being heated), these ingredients turn into a delightfully smooth, spoonable pudding, which delivers instant satisfaction at, let's be real, a pretty bargain price.

However, while most of us are used to enjoying instant pudding on its own, that's far from the only way it can be prepared. There's a long history of instant pudding mix being used in recipes by enterprising home chefs, where it can provide smoothness, bulk, and additional flavor, or act as a substitute for harder-to-make ingredients. Everything from cheesecake to chocolate chip cookies can be made better by instant pudding, and using it is usually as easy as mixing it in with your other dry ingredients. We've collected our favorite uses of instant pudding mix in this article. ‌