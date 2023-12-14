How To Fix Homemade Fudge If It Comes Out Grainy

The first step is to return the fudge to the pan and over the stovetop on a low heat setting. Stir in a bit of water or cream — the amount you need will vary based on how big a batch you're making, but a half cup of liquid should be a good starting point. Stir gently as the mixture reheats, making sure that you don't burn the fudge. If you have a candy thermometer, bust it out so you can keep an eye on the heat as you wait for the grainy consistency to melt down.

One thing to note is that, as you're re-melting the fudge, it's important to scrape or wash down the sides of the pot to ensure that all of the grainy batch melts. The tricky part about crystallized ingredients is that any remaining crystals can cause the rest of the mixture to seize up and crystallize again. So be especially careful to get rid of any remaining graininess in your fudge to prevent it from getting gritty all over again.

Once it melts to a smooth consistency, all that's left is to restart the fudge-making process from boiling the mixture. This time you should take extra care not to stir or beat the fudge before it cools down to the temperature outlined in the recipe, as premature stirring is one of the most common causes of grainy fudge.