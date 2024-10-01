For An Easy Vegan Meal, Try Hummus Quesadillas

The true wonder of the hummus quesadilla is that its simplicity means that while it's good by itself, it's also a versatile receptacle for all that your culinary mind can imagine. Making a plain hummus quesadilla is simple. Start by spreading a quarter to a third of a cup of hummus onto one tortilla, then either fold it in half or top it with another tortilla. Then fry it in a pan for a few minutes until it's warmed through and toasted and crispy on each side.

You can always keep the quesadilla simple and serve it with a salad, but if you want to add some intrigue, pause before folding the tortilla over. At this point, you can add any other ingredients you like. Toss in a mix of onions, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, or fresh greens to give it more body and textural interest. Once you have your basic favorites, switch it up more. Throw in some nuts, like toasted almonds or pecan to give an extra crunch and boost the protein levels. The final, greatest trick for a superb quesadilla is to pick up flavored hummus from the selection at your grocery store so you can explore even more options.