This Is How You Achieve The Absolute Best Homemade Tortillas

After choosing some quality flour, you'll need to incorporate water to turn it into a workable dough. Paula Muñoz says that you'll want warm water here: "This helps the dough come together more easily and results in a smoother texture." The warmth helps the gluten in the flour hydrate more quickly, which gives you a soft, stretchy texture for pliant, easy-to-press tortillas.

While adding fat is technically optional, Muñoz says it's a must-try tip for the best homemade tortillas. She suggests shortening, vegetable oil, or lard. All of these will help to make your dough even smoother, but each adds its own tasting notes to your tortillas. For instance, lard can impart a touch of the rich flavors of pork, while butter can add a milky, creamy, and slightly sweet hint to your dough. "You can adjust the amount of fat based on your preference for texture and flavor," Munoz adds, so you could start out conservatively and increase the fat in later batches.

Once the dough comes together, you're ready to knead it. Muñoz recommends kneading thoroughly to help ensure proper gluten development, as well as to distribute fat throughout for a consistent flavor. She adds, "This will help prevent cracking when you press out the tortillas." You could also knead in some fresh herbs at this step.