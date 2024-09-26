Bacon Grease Is The Magic Ingredient For The Most Flavorful Pie Crust Ever

Bacon grease works best when used in conjunction with another, more refined fat. Unlike its more polished cousin lard, bacon grease has a delightfully charred, salty flavor. But that flavor can become overwhelming, especially if you keep bacon and sausage grease in the same jar.

Like butter and lard, bacon grease has a lower melting point, making the resulting dough more pliable but also more challenging to work with as it warms up, while vegetable shortening has a higher melting point and is a bit more forgiving. Either way, at least half your fat should be refined fat. Whether you strain your bacon grease is up to you. That removes flavor, but it also removes bits of bacon that become potentially unwanted texture in your crust. Then make your pie crust like you always do.

The resulting pie crust is surprisingly versatile. Pouring in savory mixtures like quiche or potpie filling is a no-brainer. And the salty component works exceptionally well with fruit pies of any kind. But it also complements the often cloying sweetness of pecan or shoofly pies. Or replace some of the crust's water with a tipple of bourbon to pair with a pumpkin or sweet potato pie. But you don't need a pie plate. This crust works well with hand pies too. Experiment with different flavor profiles and textures until you find your new signature pastry.