What To Consider Before Baking Cake With Shortening Instead Of Butter

When baking a cake, you need to make sure your dessert has a little bit of fat in the recipe. Fat is essential for making sure your cakes are deliciously moist. Both butter and shortening are forms of fat that can help to improve the texture of your cakes — though one of the two will also provide a little extra flavor.

Butter is made from milkfat and water, and shortening is made entirely of fat from vegetable oils. Fortunately, if you only have one on hand and not the other, cakes made with butter versus shortening are pretty similar. In most cases, the two fats can be swapped out for one another. However, there are slight differences in the end result between cakes made with butter and those using shortening.

In terms of taste, butter can add a distinct flavor to cakes where it plays a major role — like in a buttery pound cake. Shortening, on the other hand, has no flavor of its own. Additionally, the texture of your cake will differ slightly. Cakes made with shortening are typically lighter and more tender.