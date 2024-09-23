The Trick To The Chewiest Possible Cookies Is Ignoring The Directions

Since baking is a science that involves biological, chemical, and physical reactions, you're likely inclined to follow recipes to the letter. Even when you have to substitute ingredients, it's important that the same reactions occur during the baking process to achieve the best results. Because of that, it might be surprising to learn that you should ignore some of the instructions for your cookie recipe — especially the baking time — if you want your cookies to be as chewy as possible.

Cookie recipes usually instruct you to bake the dough for a time range (for example, between 11 to 13 minutes) because oven temperature accuracy and pan type affect baking time. To be on the safe side, though, check and remove your cookies a minute before the recipe's minimum time. They should be golden around the edges and have soft centers.

Your cookies might look underbaked when you take them out slightly early, but they need to be soft in the middle because the dough continues to bake and gets firmer as it rests on the baking sheet. As soon as the cookies are stiff enough, transfer them onto cooling racks to stop the baking process completely. With proper storage in an airtight container after fully cooling, the cookies should remain perfectly chewy for days.