Potato: The Unexpected Ingredient For Super Soft Cookies

A great debate in the confectionary world comes down to cookie consistency. Is your preference for crisp, crumbly, snap-tastic bites, or would you rather yours be a soft and chewy delight? While there's no right or wrong answer to this age-old conundrum, there is a surprising solution to achieving supreme softness for the latter option. Next time you assemble your treat-making mise en place, reach for a less-expected ingredient: potato.

Believe it or not, potatoes bring some excellent qualities to sweet applications. These tubers help baked goods retain moisture and ensure a fluffy, tender crumb. This means you can achieve a pillowy cookie that is softer than what you will get with a standard recipe. Yet, while there is great reason to take your potato from the dinner table to the dessert buffet, not all potato options are created equal.

There are three common ways to incorporate this root into a baking project: potato flour, potato starch, and good old-fashioned mashed potatoes. And each has its own particular qualities. Potato flour comes from potatoes that are dehydrated and then pulverized. Because this powder is basically the potato in its entirety, it contains all the proteins and fibers therein. Potato starch is a bit more versatile, particularly in cookie-making. The starch is extracted by crushing raw potatoes, then drying the liquid starch that separates until it becomes powdered into a product all on its own.