The Ingredient You Need For Chewy Bakery-Style Cookies Is Corn Syrup

Who doesn't love a trip to their favorite bakery to grab some delicious cookies? Those bakers know all of the tricks to making the most scrumptious cookies that will have you coming back for more of their tasty treats. However, that doesn't mean you can't make your own cookies that will provide the same delectable chewiness as the cookies from that bakery you just can't stay away from. Why? Because the secret's out: If you want to make chewy, bakery-style cookies at home, simply add some corn syrup to your cookie recipe.

When you include corn syrup alongside your cookie ingredients, its properties alter the moisture levels and texture of your cookie dough in a way that will create deliciously soft cookies to rival the chewiness of the cookies from your favorite bakery. Although there is a must-know finishing touch for chewy cookies, corn syrup will get the job done primarily because of how it affects the sugar in your cookie dough to keep your cookies incredibly soft for a long time.