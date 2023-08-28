Cream Cheese Is The Secret Ingredient For Soft Chewy Cookies

If you're not incorporating cream cheese in almost every recipe possible, then you're missing out on its creamy, tangy flavor and texture that enhances everything from pasta sauces to baked goods. While it certainly doesn't belong everywhere, it might come as no surprise that it creates an exciting flavor twist on a soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe. It can be hard to find the balance between a cookie that is sweet enough but not too sweet, and chewy enough but not too soft — yet somehow, cream cheese does the trick.

Next time you reach for packaged cookie mix, try making your own from scratch instead — and incorporating cream cheese. The rest of the recipe remains mostly the same, with the exception of adding cornstarch, so you won't even have to stray too far from what you know; you probably even have most of the ingredients already in your pantry.