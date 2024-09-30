Should You Buy Your Cookware From TJ Maxx? Here's What To Know
For a lot of people, TJ Maxx is the holy grail. A store that offers a wide selection of designer clothes at discount prices? Sign us up! What a lot of people are reminded of when they step into a TJ Maxx, though, is that it's not just about jeans and jackets. The store stocks everything from home decor to food items, and it's a great place to go when it's time to stop using your old cookware and get a brand-new set.
Just how trustworthy is the cookware at TJ Maxx, though? It's understandable that people would think it's somehow an inferior place to purchase pots and pans, even if they're name-brand items. We've been somewhat hypnotized as consumers into believing that if you're buying something recognizable at a reduced price, then it must be fake, damaged, or untrustworthy. It's also easy to believe, with a place like TJ Maxx, that they'll have a terrible selection of items or that you won't be able to find what you want. Well, we're here to tell you that none of those things are totally true, and TJ Maxx is an excellent place to grab all of your cookware — and we're going to blow open exactly why that's the case.
TJ Maxx sells some pretty high-end cookware brands
If you've never ventured into the cookware section in TJ Maxx, you're missing out. The store has an impressive selection of name-brand cookware, with some items in there rivaling those you'd find at high-end department stores or online retailers. TJ Maxx frequently stocks items made by All-Clad, Cuisinart, Masterclass, and other big brands at a way lower cost than you'd find at other stores. TJ Maxx's sister stores like HomeGoods, Homesense, and Marshalls (which also sells gourmet grocery items) also have items from brands like Calphalon, Lodge, Viking, and Made In — and you may be able to find these at your local TJ Maxx, too.
It's worth mentioning, too, that TJ Maxx doesn't just stock the big names. It offers something at every price point. Slightly more affordable options are also available for folks who don't spend all of their time in the kitchen, and while you might not get that brand recognition, you'll get a perfectly functional set of pots and pans. It doesn't just adhere to one style or material, either. Everything from ceramics, to stainless steel cookware, to non-stick items are all under the same roof.
Yes, the savings at TJ Maxx really are that good
Everyone raves about the amount of money they save by buying items from TJ Maxx — and folks, they're not lying. By purchasing name-brand items at the store you can get a serious steal. Certain cookware at TJ Maxx may be sold for less than half the usual price that they'd usually cost in the brands' own online stores. Some may have a more modest saving, but will still allow you to claw back a couple of bucks.
Importantly, you need to be savvy about your savings at TJ Maxx. Each of its items has a "compare price" listed on it, to show you what the store estimates the item is usually worth elsewhere. However, the "compare price" can often vary significantly from the actual list price of a cookware item in another place, and this may misrepresent the savings you're making. It's therefore worth heading to your store ready to do some online searching of prices at other places, or grabbing an app that automatically compares prices for you. Crucially, too, the compromise you make by buying your cookware at TJ Maxx is often one of predictability and selection. You may not be able to find the exact item you're looking for, as you never truly know what TJ Maxx is going to have in stock — so if you really want something specific, you may have to swallow the full cost.
TJ Maxx's business model makes its cookware so affordable
It's good to have a healthy dose of suspicion around heavy discounts. After all, nothing in this life comes for free, right? However, TJ Maxx is refreshingly transparent about how exactly it manages to keep its costs down. The store has buyers that work throughout the year to find items that are offered by manufacturers or other retailers at rock-bottom prices. These items are often surplus stock or bought when a product is nearing the end of its life cycle, when the manufacturer wants to clear it out.
TJ Maxx also takes advantage of other stores' mishaps or cancellations, swooping in and buying items that were intended for elsewhere, and then knocking down their price. The brand also doesn't spend a massive amount on marketing, allowing it to keep its overall costs down. Naturally, all of these savings mean that the customer may end up with an item that isn't top-of-the-line or feels a little outdated. When it comes to cookware, though, we'd argue that it never truly goes out of style, particularly when it's made by a reputable brand.
TJ Maxx sells more than just pots and pans
If you think that TJ Maxx has a basic cookware selection, think again. The store has a surprisingly vast range of cookware items under its roof, with everything from baking dishes to utensils, and nifty kitchen gadgets. While the selection it offers may depend on the size of the store you're shopping in, usually you can find at least one or two items for any purpose in the kitchen, making it a one-stop-shop for all your goods.
TJ Maxx is particularly generous with the size selection of its pots and pans, too. You can find everything from small egg pans to massive soup pots, with items frequently coming in sets. The store is also excellent for Dutch ovens, and if you're lucky, you can pick up a Le Creuset model for a total steal. If you're doing a total restock of cookware and want to get as much as possible in one go, try to head for a TJ Maxx that has a Homesense, HomeGoods, or Marshalls nearby. You'll likely be able to top up your selection at these other stores, and come away with a full set of items.
It's useful to consider the lifespan of the cookware you buy
TJ Maxx cookware is by no means lower quality than other stores, and you can normally feel pretty safe that what you've bought will last a while. Having said this, as with any cookware selection, you'll want to get the most use out of your items. As such, try to shop with that in mind, and go for cookware with a longer lifespan. Always assess items by their quality, as opposed to their price.
The easiest way to do this is by thinking about your chosen item's material. Private chef Olivia Tiedemann recommends opting for stainless steel, cast iron cookware, or ceramic items when in TJ Maxx, in an interview with Business Insider. As Tiedemann notes, "the most expensive item isn't always the best one," but she does advise going for name brands over anonymous lines that you've never heard of, so you can be assured of their quality. It's worth bearing in mind that TJ Maxx isn't necessarily responsible for the warranty of your item, either. While you can return items to the store within a certain timeframe, long-term issues with products may have to be taken up with the manufacturer — and you want to buy the best item possible, so that it's not falling apart three months down the line.
You may be able to get a better deal on imperfect cookware
While the cookware at TJ Maxx is often in perfect condition, that's not always the case. Just like any other store, the retailer occasionally stocks damaged or mismatched cookware. If the damage is just cosmetic, or the item is missing a part that you don't think you'll really need or use, it might be possible to get even more money knocked off. These items will usually either be in the irregular goods section of the store, which is often tucked away in a back corner, or dotted throughout the cookware section and marked with an irregular goods price tag.
As these items are usually already marked down already, you'll already be getting a better price on it than you would if it was perfect. However, it's always worth asking a store employee if they can reduce it any further (and maybe engaging your haggling skills). If you chat to the right person, they might be able to knock off an extra buck or two. Plus, make sure you're checking out the clearance section of your store, as there may be a few sneaky cookware items in there at a rock-bottom price.
For the best selection, shop during the week
Shopping at TJ Maxx is a little different from other stores. You can't totally rely on the shelves to be fully stocked every time you go in, due to the store's varying selection of items. Also, as it operates on a "once it's gone, it's gone" business model, you need to be canny about when you visit. For the best selection of cookware, it's worth heading in during the week. Wednesday mornings are thought to be among the best times to head into a TJ Maxx, as its shipments tend to be delivered and processed between Tuesday evening and opening time on Wednesday. You'll likely get the best selection of items, and you won't have to elbow people out of the way to grab them.
If you can't make it on a Wednesday morning, other weekday mornings are also a good time to shop. Not every TJ Maxx store receives regular Tuesday night deliveries, and some get theirs on a more unpredictable schedule — but weekdays will always be way less busy than at the weekend. Shopping during weekdays will not only give you the best selection, but it may also give you the best price. Store employees tend to do markdowns on weekday mornings, so heading in just after noon can allow you to grab a steal.
You don't have to buy your cookware from a physical store
One of the biggest misconceptions about TJ Maxx is that you can only buy what's in the physical stores. If you think that, you need to check out its online selection. There's a massive amount of cookware available in its online store, with hundreds of items available for delivery or click and collect, depending on the area that you live in. If you have a small TJ Maxx near you, you might find that the online selection is actually way better than your in-store options.
It's worth remembering, though, that the online experience doesn't necessarily match the in-store experience, and this may have its downsides. Although TJ Maxx's online store has a clearance section, this likely won't take into account the individual markdowns that could occur at your local store. Plus, it's no good window shopping online, and then going to the store expecting to find the same thing. Although there's some correlation between what's available online and what's available in person, TJ Maxx is one of those stores that you really have to make the effort to get to. However, one nifty trick to ensure you're getting the best selection is to head to your local TJ Maxx, and then cross-reference with the online store on your phone, while you're there. This will allow you to cover every base and not miss any killer deals.
Using a gift card could give you better savings
There's no greater thrill than finally cashing in a gift card (okay, so there are probably things out there more exciting than that, but you know what we mean). However, at TJ Maxx, using gift cards on your cookware won't just allow you to feel like you're using free money — it may genuinely give you extra cash for nothing. TJ Maxx gift cards are frequently found when food shopping in places like Sam's Club, or online at websites like CardCash at a discounted price. As long as you follow the terms and conditions around these gift cards to the letter, you should then be able to spend them on TJ Maxx cookware, giving you even more money off.
Importantly, too, it's not just TJ Maxx gift cards that can be used at the store. TJX's other brands also have their own gift cards, and these are usually interchangeable between the sister stores. So if you've got a card for HomeSense but can't find anything you like in there, take it to TJ Maxx and buy the soup pot of your dreams. The best part? TJX gift cards don't have any expiration date, so you can use them years down the line.
You can get the best deals at certain times of year
Everyone knows that retailers love to entice customers in at certain times of the year, but things at TJ Maxx are a bit more subtle. The store generally doesn't do much for Black Friday, which is when retailers really ramp things up before Christmas. Instead, it increases its discounts and offers more gradually from mid-October onwards, to pull in festive shoppers over a longer period. If you can hold off buying new cookware until the end of the year, you may be rewarded with more cash off — hey, think of it as an early Christmas gift to yourself.
Buying regularly priced cookware items during this period will also grant you a longer return window, which is perfect if you're unsure that you actually want that new sauté pan. Another time to scour its aisles for good prices is at the height of summer, with July and August being a key time for clearance items. Somewhat predictably, January is also a great time to hit up TJ Maxx, and you may well find some nifty clearance bargains then.
Keep an eye on your cookware's price tags
The prices on cookware at TJ Maxx are already pretty impressive — but if you're aware of how their price tags work, you might get even more bang for your buck. TJ Maxx has several different price tags, all of which indicate whether the item has been marked down or comes as part of a set. If your cookware just has a regular white tag, it hasn't been reduced, and the only saving you'll get is the difference between what TJ Maxx prices it at and what other stores sell it for. If the item has a red sticker on its white tag, or a red tag attached to it, that means that it's priced for clearance.
Items with blue tags in TJ Maxx indicate that it's part of a "mix and match" set, although these tags are more likely to be found on pieces of clothing. Finally, if you see a yellow tag, you know that you're onto a winner. Items with yellow tags have been marked down to their final clearance price, and represent the best saving possible that you can get on a piece of cookware. Once those items are sold, they're likely not going to be back in stock any time soon, so don't miss them.
If you like the cookware you see, buy it now
TJ Maxx isn't like other stores that have a set product line. The store operates with an "if you love it, grab it" ethos, due to its constantly-changing items. Because you're never quite sure what will be in store the next time you go in, and because the items in stock are often part of product lines that are soon to be discontinued, it's far better to swoop in and buy things, instead of hoping they'll be there next time you go.
Buying it doesn't mean you're stuck with it, though. If you get your new cookware home and decide you don't like it, you have 30 days to take it back to your store for a full refund or exchange. This will only be offered on unused items, and you'll need your original receipt too, so make sure you hold onto it. If you get past the 30-day return period, you can still take it back to the store. Just bear in mind that you'll only get a merchandise credit.