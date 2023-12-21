When It Comes To Gourmet Groceries, Don't Sleep On Marshalls
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Marshalls is a one-stop shop for all our discount fashion product needs. When strolling down the aisles, you can encounter clothing of every style, accessories of every category, shoes of every activity level, and ... gourmet groceries? Marshalls' selection of snacks, spices, and other shelf-stable food products may seem out of place in a department store primarily dedicated to fashion, but it fits perfectly into the company's off-price department store business model.
Even if Marshalls' food offerings are not on your original shopping list, that does not mean you should overlook them. The food aisle has amassed a substantial shopper fanbase for its items' high quality and unique ingredients and flavors. Beyond taking interest in these gourmet goods, you may also take interest in their less-than-gourmet prices. No matter your shopping intentions when walking into your local Marshalls, it may be worth your time to scope out the store's gourmet food section.
What brings the gourmet goods to Marshalls
Like most of the products lining its aisles, Marshalls acquires its food products through its close relationship with vendors in getting access to their dry and canned overstock. As Marshalls' parent company TJX explains, "[We] take advantage of a wide variety of opportunities, which can include department store cancellations, a manufacturer making up too much product, or a closeout deal when a vendor wants to clear merchandise at the end of the season." Because this strategy is not limited to fashion, Marshalls (and sister stores like TJ Maxx and HomeGoods) obtains merchandise in many categories, including home decor, toys, and of course, food.
What's more, the gourmet-grade foods sell at a fraction of the price that they would go for in the original specialty grocery stores. Because of the deals Marshalls makes with vendors, products like a 14-ounce jar of raw honey that may normally sell for $18 can be found at Marshalls for almost half the cost. It works similarly to a salvage grocery store, but in a retail setting.
The Marshalls grocery items creating the hype
The Marshalls grocery craze is evident all over the internet. Shoppers take to various social media platforms to show their rare finds and offer honest reviews. Even those with dietary restrictions are encountering intriguing options. From kosher to vegan to gluten-free, shoppers enthusiastically share their diet-friendly finds. But despite the buzz around Marshalls' novel food items, some shoppers have expressed concerns about the expiration dates on these foods since the company's business model is helping stores clear out their inventory. One viral TikTok video articulating this concern about TJ Maxx groceries sparked some dialogue on the internet, particularly in a TJ Maxx Reddit thread.
@adamohmand
Former and current employees vouched for TJX's thorough quality assurance regimens for food products with comments like "My entire position at the store for three years was in the food department. While some stuff is 'old' it's usually just close to the expiration date; very rarely was it over the date." Another Redditor points out, "Unfortunately this does happen, and when someone does find expired food, it's marked out of stock and tossed away in the trash." Some products may be close to expiring, but these claims attest that store practices help assure safety. After all, many groceries have surprisingly long shelf lives. So, the next time you hit your local Marshalls, the food section could be a worthy stop.