The Canned Soup Brand With Some Of The Best Quality Ingredients

From the three-minute microwave time of flavorful, filling, pre-made soups to the stocks and broths that fuel our favorite recipes, canned soups are a cornerstone of a well-stocked kitchen pantry. While some of these soups are filled with artificial ingredients, or cheap ones if they're real, and more salt than you should probably have, others are bursting with good, clean, high-quality ingredients.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, Daily Meal asked experienced chef Monika Sudakov – with a little guidance from Jazmine Hall of Taste Buds Kitchen – to taste test and compare ingredients between dozens of soups. Sudakov found the big winners came from Pacific Foods.

The main reasons were its wealth of options that exclude genetically modified ingredients, plus many of them have a suitably low level of sodium. Among those options are plenty of vegan-friendly recipes, too. Pacific Foods isn't perfect; it'd be nice if its canned varieties came in single-serving sizes, for example. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a better, higher-quality brand.