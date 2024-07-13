Keep This In Mind For The Smoothest Mac And Cheese Sauce Ever

There is never a wrong time to make mac and cheese. The popular meal of cheesy noodles satisfies picky eaters and major foodies alike, but the simplistic dish can be rather complicated to perfect. One of the mistakes you are probably making with homemade mac and cheese is messing up the consistency of your cheese sauce. It is far too easy to combine all your ingredients and end up with a cheese sauce that is too clumpy, too thin, or far too grainy for anyone's liking. To avoid this, you'll want to turn toward an acidic mixture for some assistance. Home cook and owner of the blog Thee Moody Foody Fabrizio Villapando shared his secret ingredient for a perfect cheese sauce exclusively with Daily Meal: sodium citrate.

This small mixture makes a big difference when added to your cheese sauce, melting your cheese evenly and maintaining a silky consistency while cooking. When asked how we can avoid unsavory textures and consistencies in our homemade mac and cheese sauce, Villapando recommended adding sodium citrate. The chef claimed this technique "eliminate[s] grainy and broken sauces."

Simplified, sodium citrate is the salt of citric acid. While the name may sound technical and science-y, it is perfectly safe to eat and can be found online or at most grocery stores.