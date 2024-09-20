What's The Difference Between McDonald's Big Arch Sauce And Big Mac Sauce?

McDonald's Big Mac sauce has earned quite a large fan base since it arrived on the famous Big Mac burger back in 1968. The sweet and tangy signature sauce, and the burger it accompanies, has reigned supreme for over 50 years. But recently, word of a new McDonald's burger sauce has lucky fans reaching for a Big Arch over a Big Mac. McDonald's is currently testing a new Big Arch burger in areas of Canada and Portugal, and early reviews are looking good. One user on TikTok raved about the Big Arch burger, saying, "I think this is the best burger McDonald's has ever made ... I think it's the onions and the sauce. I don't know what the sauce is. Who knows what the sauce is?" Apparently, this brand new burger is, in fact, accompanied by a brand new sauce called Big Arch burger sauce.

But is there really a difference between McDonald's signature Big Mac sauce and this saucy newcomer? According to nutrition information on McDonald's website, Big Arch sauce has a base of tomato concentrate, while Big Mac sauce utilizes sweet relish. Both sauces contain similar key ingredients like soybean oil, egg yolks, vinegar, and a vague description of "spices," however Big Arch sauce explicitly states the use of mustard seeds, which is missing from Big Mac sauce. Comparing the ingredients leaves us to believe that Big Mac sauce is sweeter, while Big Arch sauce may have more of a tang and slight spiciness to it.