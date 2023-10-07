The One Ingredient That Actually Isn't In McDonald's Big Mac Sauce

People have been trying to recreate Big Mac's special sauce for decades, both at home and in restaurants. Much like Coca-Cola's recipe, McDonald's has never revealed the intricacies of the ingredient list — and why would they? Not only is it a huge draw to the chain but the company is known to respect propriety to the point where even the method they use to store and serve soda is unique to them (yes, McDonald's sodas really do taste different for this reason).

Some might think the special sauce is just Thousand Island/Russian dressing, but that's not quite right. The Big Mac topper is definitely similar to those two, but not quite the same. It has way more pickle relish than either of them, and there's another ingredient (or ingredients) that can't quite be placed.

But, what we do know is that the mystery ingredient isn't ketchup. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, has been sharing info about the company for a while now on his TikTok feed. One of these videos was a stitch involving a woman who claimed to be making homemade Big Mac sauce using a base of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. Haracz had only one comment: "There's no ketchup in Big Mac sauce." Now we know!