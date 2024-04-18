Ina Garten's Tips For Organizing A Perfect Dinner Party

When it comes to planning a dinner party, what usually starts as an exciting build-up to a fun night can easily become a stressful nightmare. Luckily you can avoid unnecessary headaches just by thinking ahead and staying organized. One of the best ways to do that is by getting advice from professionals. When it comes to the dinner party category, perhaps no one is as qualified for the job as celebrity chef Ina Garten.

One major organizational aspect for planning the perfect dinner party, according to Garten, is being proactive with the seating arrangement. Garten recommends using a round table or making a seating chart so you can place the chattiest guests opposite each other. This keeps the conversation flowing evenly throughout the whole table. Creating an organized environment where people feel open to interacting is an essential part of a good party. Along with fostering sociability, Garten has plenty more tips for a well-organized evening.