Starbucks Is Already Feeling The Spooky Spirit With New Halloween Drinkware

There are two kinds of people in the world — those who wait until October to get excited for Halloween and the fall season, and those who couldn't wait and bought their first pumpkin spice latte in mid-August. If you're in that first group, you may not have to wait any longer after all: This Friday is the ever-so-spooky Friday the 13th, and Starbucks is celebrating by rolling out some Halloween merchandise before October.

In an email sent to Daily Meal, Starbucks shared that "the eerie-sistible collection" will be popping up in stores starting Monday, September 17, 2024. And, this year, there's a variety of hot and cold cups, mugs, and

tumblers — and even a keychain cup — all themed for this scary season. Reusable holiday drinkware — in addition to helping customers feel festive — can cut down on plastic waste at Starbucks too. Customers can bring their reusable hot and cold tumblers and mugs to carry their favorite Starbucks fall drinks in time and time again.