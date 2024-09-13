Starbucks Is Already Feeling The Spooky Spirit With New Halloween Drinkware
There are two kinds of people in the world — those who wait until October to get excited for Halloween and the fall season, and those who couldn't wait and bought their first pumpkin spice latte in mid-August. If you're in that first group, you may not have to wait any longer after all: This Friday is the ever-so-spooky Friday the 13th, and Starbucks is celebrating by rolling out some Halloween merchandise before October.
In an email sent to Daily Meal, Starbucks shared that "the eerie-sistible collection" will be popping up in stores starting Monday, September 17, 2024. And, this year, there's a variety of hot and cold cups, mugs, and
tumblers — and even a keychain cup — all themed for this scary season. Reusable holiday drinkware — in addition to helping customers feel festive — can cut down on plastic waste at Starbucks too. Customers can bring their reusable hot and cold tumblers and mugs to carry their favorite Starbucks fall drinks in time and time again.
A closer look at the new Starbucks Halloween drinkware
This year's line of merchandise comes in a color scheme to match the season. There's the jet black, 14-ounce Obsidian Ooze Cold Cup, and the bone-chillingly white 14-ounce Iridescent Luster Skull Mug. Then there's the Multicolor Jack-O'-Lantern Tumbler, holding 16 ounces with a design that looks straight out of Andy Warhol's technicolor collection.
The Glow-in-the-Dark Jack O' Lantern Hot Cup Set follows in this colorful fashion, with six cups each featuring a jack-o-lantern face that collectively results in — as Starbucks put it — "pumpkin personalities to match every mood." The Purple Potion Cold Cup also glows in the dark and is available in 24 or 16-ounce sizes, or as a keychain. Finally, the 24-ounce Extraterrestrial Cold Cup mixes things up: It's decorated with colorful pumpkins and vines, and adorned with a bright green UFO straw topper.
Prices range from $14.95 to $29.95, and customers who bring in a clean reusable cup to use (whether it be from this year's collection, or one from years past) will receive a $0.10 discount on their order. Starbucks Rewards members will also receive 25 stars.