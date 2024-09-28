Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Tip For Adding Variety To Your Next Batch Of Cookies

Giada De Laurentiis is no stranger to dessert hacks — this is the same culinary mastermind who puts black beans in her brownies, after all. It makes sense, then, that she's come up with a serious game-changer, even for those who wouldn't be described as adventurous bakers. In an episode of "Giada at Home" showcased on the Food Network's YouTube page, De Laurentiis demonstrates how she adds major variety to her baking sessions without creating maximum mess.

She prepares a big bowl of double chocolate chip cookie dough and scoops out enough cookies to fill one sheet pan. After putting that batch in the oven, she divides the remaining dough into two portions. Into one, she adds chocolate-covered espresso beans that have been pulsed in a food processor. Into the other, she deposits broken-up Andes mints. Now, she has three batches of different cookies — one plain chocolate, one espresso chip, and one cocoa-mint — while having only done the work of mixing up one batch of dough. This dirties only two bowls, which is a major boon to any baker.