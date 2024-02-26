22 Ingredients That Will Upgrade Peanut Butter Cookies

Something might be missing from your peanut butter cookies. And we're not talking about the classic crisscross pattern or the sugar in which you can roll them in. But rather, you might be leaving out ingredients that can take them to the next level. Of course, these types of cookies are scrumptious in their most basic form. They have a delicious, rich, and nutty flavor. Not to mention, sometimes they can be chewy, cakey, or crunchy, depending on the recipe. But it's never too late to modify the basic formula into something more remarkable.

For example, add a garnish to make them more visually appealing. A drizzle of ganache or fluffy frosting on top can never hurt. Or choose mix-ins that provide additional texture, such as crunchy banana chips or chewy dates. These ideas are both flavorful and easy to execute. So, you can craft your new signature cookie or make an entirely new creation every time.