When you want to make a delicious dessert that's visually appealing and fit for a crowd, a last-minute trifle may be in order. Traditionally, trifles are a British confection composed of cake, pudding or custard, and fruit layered in a sizable glass vessel. When served, portions are scooped out with a large spoon. While this stacked dessert may seem simple enough to make, preparing a visually appealing trifle takes patience and effort. Beyond making your cake ahead of time and chopping your fruit the day before, you can use an instant pudding mix to make things easier.

Especially if you're making buttery homemade pound cake for your next trifle, taking a few shortcuts may be necessary. Even though you can make no-cook chocolate pudding with just 2 ingredients, instant pudding may be the preferred ingredient when crafting a show-stopping trifle. Making homemade pudding requires precision, yet sometimes, the end result runs the risk of being too thick or runny. Instant pudding is not only tasty but reliable, producing consistently creamy results each and every time.

Not only does instant pudding come in a range of flavors, but you can craft this simplified confection in only five minutes. Make your trifle's tasty pudding layer by whisking together instant pudding mix and your preferred milk of choice. Better yet, you can make instant pudding even more creamy with a few minor adjustments which will ultimately help you create a delectable, easy-to-prepare trifle.