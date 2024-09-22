The Iconic Seasoning Blend That Transforms Homemade Pickles

Adding Old Bay Seasoning to the brine is pickling made easy. Once you've sliced your cucumber, you want to turn your attention to what is going into the Mason jar. Some fresh, crushed dill is a good place to start, along with the sliced-up cucumber pieces. Equal parts water and white distilled vinegar will form the base of your brine. Feel free to add some garlic cloves, black peppercorns, or other aromatics that you like in your pickling brine.

When it comes to the Old Bay Seasoning, you want to balance it with the amount of salt you use. Shoot for a 2:1 tablespoon ratio. This will help avoid making the brine too salty and will give equilibrium to the symmetry of its flavors. You can always add a little more if you aren't getting the punch of flavor you are hoping for.

Old Bay also makes a hot sauce and if you really want to turn up the heat, try adding some of it to give your pickles a little kick. But this condiment isn't the only way to experiment with your brine. The creators of Old Bay Seasoning also make a version with lemon and herb and another with garlic and herb, either of which would be a flavorful addition to your homemade pickling solution.