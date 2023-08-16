The Simple Secret To Getting The Crunchiest Home-Canned Pickles

The only thing better than eating a pickle is eating a pickle you made yourself. As far as canning goes, making homemade pickles is a low-effort, high-reward endeavor that every home cook should have in their back pocket. And while people will have their own preferences when it comes to flavor, any pickle lover will tell you that crunchiness is a universal standard, whether you're working with cucumbers, onions, radishes, or carrots.

As simple as it is to make pickles, getting that perfect crunch can take a little trial and error. Here's a secret to save you some time: add tannins to your brining liquid. Fresh grape leaves, in particular, will help prevent the cell walls of your pickling vegetables from breaking down and becoming mushy, lending them that sought-after audible crunch.

If you can't find fresh grape leaves, there are plenty of other substitutes — some of which you might already have in your pantry. More on that later, but first, it's important to talk about tannins.