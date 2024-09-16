The Rao's Homemade Frozen Dinner We Can't Stop Eating

You can't have lasagna without ricotta. It's a hot take that ricotta is the unsung star of any lasagna and has more power to make or break the dish than the sauce or noodles, but it stands up. Handled incorrectly, ricotta can be watery and flavorless. In Rao's Homemade meat lasagna, the ricotta has a delicate umami that's the backbone of the meal. The cheese is plentiful and has a silky mouthfeel that contracts enjoyably with the al dente noodles and fine-diced meat in the sauce.

Now let's talk about those noodles for a minute. All too often, lasagna (homemade or otherwise) turns gloppy with hefty noodles that gum up the layers. One of the most appealing aspects of Rao's lasagna is that the noodles aren't overly thick, which preserves the proportions of the dish.

And, of course, you can't talk about Rao's without discussing what makes their homemade sauce so good. According to Rao's, their signature sauces are "simmered slowly and made in small batches with only the best ingredients, like pure Italian olive oil and hand-picked, naturally ripened tomatoes from southern Italy." You can taste the quality of the tomatoes in the plentiful sauce of the lasagna, which contains the perfect kick of sweetness and acid without being stodgy. This is especially impressive since Rao's marinara contains no added sugars.