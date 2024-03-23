We Tasted 10 Rao's Frozen Entrees And This Is Our Favorite One

Who says you can't enjoy Italian greatness in the freezer aisle? Enter Rao's. Rao's homemade pasta sauces have wowed shoppers for years and given the brand a reputation for culinary excellence, quality ingredients, and authentic flavors. With the introduction of its latest line of frozen entrees, Rao's has once again captured the attention of discerning diners seeking convenience without compromise.

After enjoying Rao's Made for Home frozen pizza launch, I decided to seek out the brand's new selection of frozen meals, to see which one is the best. Each of these 10 entrees promises a harmonious blend of traditional recipes and modern convenience, seeking to transport diners to the heart of Italian tradition with every bite, via stove or microwave -– eater's choice. But which of these frozen entrees truly succeed ... and which fail? Join me as I reveal the ultimate ranking of Rao's frozen entrees, discovering the hidden gems, total triumphs, and fatal flaws within each meticulously prepared dish. The very best will have you yelling "mangia" in the freezer aisle, guaranteed!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.