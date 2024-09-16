Here's What Happened When Subway Tried To Open Kosher Versions Of The Chain

The wealth of requirements necessary to be a 100% kosher restaurant drove the costs up across the board for the kosher Subways. Removing all ham and bacon from the traditional Subway menu might seem like a challenge, but all other meats needed to be certified kosher, too. That meant the sourcing cost for other ingredients for the kosher Subways was higher.

Additionally, the laws of keeping kosher don't just apply to the food itself. There are also aspects of the business that must be operated in certain ways to maintain that standard. According to The Wall Street Journal, the kosher Subways had to close for the Jewish Sabbath (sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday), had to pay to be inspected and certified by a rabbinical organization, not to mention that an "Orthodox Jewish employee must turn the oven on and off each day."

Because there were so many additional costs for the kosher Subways, they ended up passing that cost on to the customer. The base prices of their sandwiches were higher than at other locations, and they weren't able to take part in the national Subway promotions such as the "$5 footlong." YeahThatsKosher.com points out that some locations in Jewish community centers were able to succeed for longer, but the higher prices quickly meant that the majority of people in the area who weren't looking to stay 100% kosher would simply go to another Subway or a different sandwich shop entirely.