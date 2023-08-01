What To Know When Shopping For Kosher Meat

Like many other Jewish customs, kosher laws can be very, very specific. The finer points of these dietary rules — known as kashrut — have been debated by rabbis and Talmudic scholars for centuries. But when it comes to meat, if you are looking to either feed guests that keep kosher, or looking to go kosher yourself, there are some very particular guidelines you'll want to be aware of.

Some rules about keeping kosher regarding meat are fairly well-known. For example, kosher means you steer clear of pork and shellfish, and the prohibition of mixing dairy with meat makes kosher cheeseburgers a rarity. But there is a lot more to it than that.

Shopping specifically for kosher meat can be made easier by looking for a henscher, or a symbol which explicitly marks a cut of meat as being certified kosher by one of many organizations specializing in it. Some are more common than others, and sometimes they can represent very particular differences in what makes meat kosher among various denominations and cultural backgrounds throughout the Jewish diaspora.

For example, a U circled by an O means that your product was certified by the Orthodox Union as kosher. An R flanked by two lower-case C's will be from the Chicago Rabbinical council. The Kosher Supervision of America is represented by a straightforward KSA, and some products simply say "kosher" in Hebrew on them. There is also Kashrut.com, which contains a far more comprehensive list of different kashrut organizations.