You'll fall in love with prosciutto in your breakfast as soon as you try it out, but appreciation for this meat goes way, way back. According to Prosciutto di Parma, the most prominent exporter of prosciutto to the United States, the ancient Romans fell in love by way of gossip and poems with ham from the town of Parma that had been air-cured.

We're unsure if anyone is writing odes to prosciutto nowadays, but they probably should: When eaten in moderation, prosciutto delivers higher protein and lower saturated fat than other processed meats. It also tastes exquisite, with a buttery, rich texture and unctuous mouthfeel. While bacon, ham, and Canadian bacon all tend to vie for the title of top old-school breakfast protein, prosciutto is quietly bringing up the rear with scrumptious flavor and no carcinogenic nitrates, the scourge of other processed meats.

Prosciutto is dense in protein for its serving size and contains B vitamins and zinc. It can be high in sodium — like its rival breakfast meats — but the amount you need for an egg cup is tiny, just enough for a welcome pop of salt and fat.