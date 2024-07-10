What To Keep In Mind When Using Ground Mustard

Ground mustard (or mustard powder) is the pulverized form of the mustards you keep in your fridge and use on your hot dogs. When cooking with mustard powder, it's a versatile ingredient that can be used in every part of the meal, from bringing a spicy kick to marinades and rubs to adding some zest to mashed potatoes and other vegetables. There is, however, one important thing to keep in mind, and that's the fact that ground mustard has a much stronger flavor than the mustard you buy mixed and prepared into that tangy yellow sauce that everyone loves.

That means a few things. While you should definitely keep it on hand and you can use it in recipes in place of prepared mustard, you'll need to take the powder's strength into account. You'll need to adjust the recipe accordingly, or risk the whole thing turning out too mustardy and bitter.

If you're using that ground mustard not in a recipe but to make a mustard for hot dogs or sausage, there's a trick here, too. What you mix it with is important, and this is a great opportunity to experiment with other liquids to create a mustard substitute that might end up being your favorite go-to condiment... even when you're not out of the store-bought stuff.