The Burger King Slogan Is Receiving A Crown-Worthy Makeover

If you're a brand trying to sell a product in a crowded market, it's helpful to have a slogan. Not only do quippy catchphrases help differentiate businesses that hawk similar goods, but they also have the gainful effect of getting stuck in the heads of target consumers as they fall asleep to a slideshow of the day's subliminal advertisements. What's more, slogans can be a tool to spotlight a brand's values — and, for lack of a better term, overall vibe.

Fast-food franchises, in particular, are masters in the art of the slogan. It's easy to imagine a hypothetical "Mad Men" scene in which Peggy Olsen draws a single tear from the eye of Taco Bell's CEO with a dramatic lead-up to the brand's rallying cry: "Live Más." On the surface, Taco Bell's goal is to make profits from its virally popular takes on Mexican American dishes, but its slogan suggests that the franchise's Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwrap Supremes are merely stepping stones on the path to a life well-lived.

Taco Bell has changed its slogan several times over the years, having landed on "Live Más" in 2012 after a long stint of encouraging people to "Think Outside the Bun" (via AdAge). As of this week, Burger King is doing the same. The brand's slogan since 1974, "Have It Your Way," is yielding the throne to a new adage: "You Rule."