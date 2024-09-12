Make Peeling Plantains A Breeze With The Help Of Warm Water

If you haven't experimented with plantains, then you're seriously missing out. Fried sweet plantains are an incredible side that can add some much-needed variety to any meal, for instance. However, like many ingredients, there are some things you'll need to know about plantains in order to use them successfully. For fried sweet plantains, for example, you'll only want to use perfectly ripe plantains. That's not always the case, but whether you're using ripe fruits or green, peeling them can be a bit of a challenge.

It doesn't have to be! With a few quick tips, you'll be peeling plantains like the pros. It starts with temperature. Although plantains can be left to ripen at room temperature, you'll want to put them in the fridge once they're ripe for more control. While cold plantains can be difficult to peel, there's a super-simple solution that takes no time at all. While you could plan ahead and let those plantains come to room temperature, it's faster to fill a container with hot water and let them soak.

It might seem like an odd thing to do with a fruit, but with plantains, this trick absolutely works. Why? Regardless of whether you're using them in sweet or savory dishes, and whether you're using yellow plantains or green ones, they'll need to be cooked. Using hot water is perfectly fine, as it won't mess up any recipe you're using. In fact, you can even go one step further for greater plantain-peeling ease.