How To Choose The Right Plantains For Crisp Chips

If you've ever enjoyed a basket of crispy plantain chips as an alternative to a potato or tortilla chip, you already know that these fruit slices make a delicious snack. Plantain chips are naturally sweet, and pair well with so many flavor additions.

But while you can find them out in the world, plantain chips are also fun and easy to make right at home. You can fry or bake them, or even use your trusty air fryer to compelling results, and from there, get creative on how you season and serve them. One of the biggest considerations when it comes to preparing the crispiest plantain chips at home is selecting the right fruit to begin with, so before you bag up, be choosy about the ingredients you grab. It's okay to have a few brown spots, but in general, it's important to select specimens that are mostly green and not at all yellow.