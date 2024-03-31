How To Choose The Right Plantains For Crisp Chips
If you've ever enjoyed a basket of crispy plantain chips as an alternative to a potato or tortilla chip, you already know that these fruit slices make a delicious snack. Plantain chips are naturally sweet, and pair well with so many flavor additions.
But while you can find them out in the world, plantain chips are also fun and easy to make right at home. You can fry or bake them, or even use your trusty air fryer to compelling results, and from there, get creative on how you season and serve them. One of the biggest considerations when it comes to preparing the crispiest plantain chips at home is selecting the right fruit to begin with, so before you bag up, be choosy about the ingredients you grab. It's okay to have a few brown spots, but in general, it's important to select specimens that are mostly green and not at all yellow.
Why green plantains are best
When you're whipping up plantain chips, you'll get the best outcome by using fruit that's high starch, low-moisture, and lower sugar, and once they ripen to a yellow stage, the fruit becomes sweeter, and more reminiscent of a banana, as the starches have transformed into sugar. Green plantains clock in with a lower glycemic index for this reason, and maintain a firmer texture than their riper, yellow relatives.
This is important for your chip-making purposes because green plantains won't be mushy or too soft, which makes them easier to slice. Since consistency is key for even cooking regardless of method, this is an important feature. Your thickness is totally up to you, and can be around an ⅛ inch for a more substantial bite that will hold up to a hearty cheesy chili bean dip, or even thinner (1/16 inch), which will give you wispy, delicate chips that may curl a bit more. Either way, a mandoline will help you achieve that consistent slice. Once you've finished crisping up your chips, you can keep them in an airtight container for one to four days — the length of time they last will depend on the humidity in your home, but given the captivating nature of these snacks, you might never wait long enough to find out.
Seasoning and serving your plantain chips
Thanks to their starchy, relatively neutral flavor profile, crispy plantain chips are a great canvas for all kinds of embellishments. You can grab classic spices off the shelf or even create your own spice blend (just be sure to toss immediately after frying so your precious seasoning will adhere to the warm chips). Try sprinkling on some jerk seasoning or mix up a spice blend that builds off of curry powder. Chili, lime, garlic, and sugar also make for a tantalizingly hot and tangy flavor profile when tossed with your chips, or you can go for a sweet-spicy one-two punch with brown sugar, cayenne, and paprika.
You can also keep it simple, seasoning with only salt and pepper, if you plan to serve them with a dip like salsa verde, a classic fresh guacamole, or a refreshing pico de gallo recipe. No matter how you opt to enjoy them, your green plantains will produce a consistently crispy, satisfying and delicious treat.