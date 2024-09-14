What The Color Of Miso Paste Says About Its Flavor

Starting with white miso — also known as shiro miso — this is the mildest flavored paste of the three. Its color can vary from white to pale beige, and its flavor is sweet with hints of umami. White miso only takes 2 to 8 weeks to ferment using a high rice content, making it less salty and mild. The milder flavor profile of white miso makes it perfect for lighter dishes like soups, or salad dressings. This is also a good miso paste to grab if you're using it for the first time.

Next on the list is the more flavorful yellow miso, known as shinshu miso, which can also be light brown in color. This type of paste has been fermented for up to 6 months with more barley and less rice, which gives it a saltier, earthier taste. Yellow miso contains similar flavors to white miso but with more pronounced umami notes, making it a great all-round paste for condiments, marinades, and soups.

Red miso aka (just) miso, can range from red to dark brown in color, and is by far the strongest in flavor intensity. Red miso is fermented for 12 months or more, and made with a higher amount of soybean, which is what gives it such an intense flavor kick. This paste as a bold umami flavor and more complex taste, which is why it should only be used in richer dishes. Rich glazes or hearty stews are perfect for the boldness of red miso.