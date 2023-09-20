Koji: The Japanese Ingredient Chefs Use To Amp Up Their Desserts

Koji is a transformative, mesmerizing ingredient. Its name may not ring any bell, but it is commonly used to create miso, shoyu (Japanese soy sauce), sake, and makgeolli. Also known as a strain of Aspergillus oryzae, koji is a fungus whose imperatively umami flavor kickstarts fermentation. From what history tells us, the mold has served in the process of fermentation for thousands of years, and its application in traditional Japanese cooking is celebrated globally.

You may wonder what the connection between koji and desserts is, especially because it primarily appears in savory contexts. But that's the beauty of koji; its savory-sweet taste can unravel other sweet notes within a dessert. Intertwined in pastry, koji has the power to complement berries and stone fruit while staying true to its tangy essence in sorbet and ice cream.

If you're intrigued by the prospect of using koji in desserts, this is the ideal starting point.