Why Boston Market Is One Of The Worst Choices For Frozen Pot Pie
At its best, a chicken pot pie is a flavorful masterpiece that balances savory gravy, fresh vegetables, and tender chicken all within a beautifully golden, crispy, and light crust. A dish like this is the perfect partner to a chilly autumn afternoon or cozy family gathering, but it is also a craving that emerges at the most random times.
Speed is of the essence in moments of spontaneous cravings, which is why having a frozen chicken pot pie on standby in the freezer is such a good idea. However, not all pot pies are created equal, as was declared in a previous discussion of the chain restaurants with the best and worst chicken pot pies. In this assessment, Boston Market's frozen pot pie was quickly shunned due to its reportedly disappointing gravy, but there is more to the story.
While Boston Market frozen pot pie is frequently regarded as a strong competitor for freezer and stomach space, the occasional bad reviews reveal it's one of the worst choices available because its quality is so inconsistent.
Boston Market frozen pot pie customer reviews say it all
In a Boston Market Instagram post inciting debate between meatloaf and chicken pot pie, one commenter in a sea of chicken pot pie admirers lamented its lack of flavor. Conversely, user reviews of Boston Market's frozen pot pie on Influenster are mostly positive, with about a third of the reviews giving it five stars and another third giving it four stars. However, one of the remaining reviewers who rated the pot pie with one star noted the disappointing absence of vegetables.
Reviews of Amazon shoppers reveal a more mixed bag, with more than half of customers giving the pot pie five stars and around a fifth giving it only one star. The most satisfied customers were pleased by the flaky crust and the amount of chicken and vegetables inside. Dissatisfied consumers share that, despite the good crust, there's hardly any filling. As for what little there is, it consists of a dubious gravy and chicken chunks that carry little flavor. This range of consumer experiences reveals that the quality of a Boston Market frozen pot pie is highly variable from box to box.
Despite inconsistency, many stand by Boston Market
While there are many reasons chicken pot pie always tastes better at a restaurant, a short lunch break or an urge to stay in for the night calls for a frozen chicken pot pie. In 2019, Business Insider held a taste test between four frozen chicken pot pies: Stouffer's, Banquet, Marie Callender's, and Boston Market. After assessing them, Boston Market was declared the best, with its comparatively generous size and a feeling of having been homemade.
Despite apparent inconsistencies with Boston Market's frozen pot pie, it still features positive characteristics, like its size and crust quality, that keep consumers coming back. The reviews reveal that, while the odds are generally in your favor, it is still a gamble whether the quality of the pot pie will be great or lackluster. One easy way to strengthen your chances of enjoying this pot pie is to try one of these tricks for making frozen pot pies taste better.