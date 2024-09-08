Why Boston Market Is One Of The Worst Choices For Frozen Pot Pie

At its best, a chicken pot pie is a flavorful masterpiece that balances savory gravy, fresh vegetables, and tender chicken all within a beautifully golden, crispy, and light crust. A dish like this is the perfect partner to a chilly autumn afternoon or cozy family gathering, but it is also a craving that emerges at the most random times.

Speed is of the essence in moments of spontaneous cravings, which is why having a frozen chicken pot pie on standby in the freezer is such a good idea. However, not all pot pies are created equal, as was declared in a previous discussion of the chain restaurants with the best and worst chicken pot pies. In this assessment, Boston Market's frozen pot pie was quickly shunned due to its reportedly disappointing gravy, but there is more to the story.

While Boston Market frozen pot pie is frequently regarded as a strong competitor for freezer and stomach space, the occasional bad reviews reveal it's one of the worst choices available because its quality is so inconsistent.