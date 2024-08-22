14 Reasons Chicken Pot Pie Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Is there any dish more universally loved than chicken pot pie? We don't think so. This steaming combination of crisp pastry, tender chicken, and smooth gravy is a total winter warmer and combines textures and flavors to make an all-in-one dish. However, while chicken pot pie is impossibly easy to make, if you want it to be really special, you usually have to go to a restaurant. Sure, you can rustle up a decent pot pie at home, but restaurant chefs know all the tricks of the trade to make perfect pastry, gravy that's just the right thickness, and chicken that doesn't dry out.

Why should they have all the fun, though? In our opinion, home chefs should have just as much access to the techniques that restaurants use to make their chicken pot pies incredible. The good news is that a lot of the ways to make chicken pot pie as good as it can be come down to simple tweaks to technique, sticking to the correct ingredients (while being unafraid to experiment), and pausing at just the right moment. We peeled back the pie lid — see what we did there? — with Josh Evans, executive chef for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. A pro when it comes to homestyle comfort food, he told us exactly how Cheddar's makes its pies so darn good.