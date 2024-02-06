M&M'S Star-Studded Super Bowl 2024 Ad Has Finally Dropped

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, and even those who don't normally follow football will tune in for one reason: the food commercials. While viewers normally skip over ads as soon as possible, the promotional spots during the Super Bowl are reserved for the most elite, star-studded brands and products. M&M'S dropped its highly anticipated Super Bowl ad a few days early to remind fans that winning isn't as important as it may seem.

In M&M'S newest Almost Champions Ring of Comfort ad, the chocolate candy company gives out rings to "almost champions" who were close to winning an NFL Super Bowl title but didn't quite make it. This ring of comfort is jokingly said to be made of peanut-butter diamonds and the "sighs of those who almost won a Super Bowl." Along with football royalty Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith, actress Scarlett Johansson is featured with the red M&M, who reminds her that she lost two Oscars in the same year. While fans may not be able to get their hands on a diamond-encrusted ring, they can reach for a pack of peanut butter M&Ms, which the ad promises will bring a touch of "comfort" during moments of defeat.