M&M'S Star-Studded Super Bowl 2024 Ad Has Finally Dropped
Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, and even those who don't normally follow football will tune in for one reason: the food commercials. While viewers normally skip over ads as soon as possible, the promotional spots during the Super Bowl are reserved for the most elite, star-studded brands and products. M&M'S dropped its highly anticipated Super Bowl ad a few days early to remind fans that winning isn't as important as it may seem.
In M&M'S newest Almost Champions Ring of Comfort ad, the chocolate candy company gives out rings to "almost champions" who were close to winning an NFL Super Bowl title but didn't quite make it. This ring of comfort is jokingly said to be made of peanut-butter diamonds and the "sighs of those who almost won a Super Bowl." Along with football royalty Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith, actress Scarlett Johansson is featured with the red M&M, who reminds her that she lost two Oscars in the same year. While fans may not be able to get their hands on a diamond-encrusted ring, they can reach for a pack of peanut butter M&Ms, which the ad promises will bring a touch of "comfort" during moments of defeat.
This year's Super Bowl ad offers fans more than just M&M'S
Companies will often spend millions for Super Bowl ad spots, and M&M'S parent company, Mars, is no exception. Last year, the corporation spent close to $7 million for the 30-second ad, per The New York Times. The 2023 commercial starred Maya Rudolph, who took the place of the iconic M&M'S spokescandies after controversies about the female-presenting M&M'S left certain TV commentators flustered. Luckily, the walking and talking group of M&M'S are back this year to present the almost-winning stars with their comfort rings (and most likely a box of M&M'S).
The featured stars of the field and screen seem to have a great attitude about their title of almost champions: According to the press release (via PR Newswire), Scarlett Johansson loved the ad's humor, saying, "It's playful and comforting at the same time, just like one of my all-time favorite Mars candies, Peanut Butter M&M'S." The commercial is set to air during the first ad break of the Super Bowl's first quarter on Sunday, February 11. In addition to promoting the bite-sized, peanut-buttery chocolate candies, M&M'S is also offering viewers a chance to win a Champion two-piece fleece lounge set featuring the iconic M&M logo. Fans can enter to win on the M&M'S website through the big game. If the team you're rooting for loses the Super Bowl, you'll be entered into the giveaway; hopefully, a bit of merch will relieve the sting of defeat.