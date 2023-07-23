Eating M&M's With Chopsticks Is One Of The Strangest Competitive Eating Challenges

Could you eat a bag of M&M's? Most people do it with no problem. Now, could you eat them using only chopsticks? Now that's probably easier said than done. While eating M&M's with chopsticks may sound like an incredibly bizarre request you'd hear from cheesy game shows, you can get your name in the record books if you manage to do it fast enough — and wear a particular piece of attire while doing so.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Malaysian citizen Avery Chin currently holds the record for consuming the most M&M's candies using chopsticks in under one minute. Chin consumed 25 pieces of the bite-sized candy using only chopsticks on November 9, 2022, while celebrating Guinness World Records Day. He also did it blindfolded, relying solely on muscle memory and coordination to complete an already daunting challenge. Chin knows his way around unorthodox records, having also achieved "most magic tricks performed in one minute," "most magic tricks performed blindfolded in one minute," and "most costume changes illusions in one minute."

Although Chin is the current world record holder for this particular challenge, another person shares a very similar title. In 2011, a woman from the United Kingdom managed to set her own record — and on TV, no less!