The Essential Ingredient For Cornbread That's Subtly Sweet

You may have already discovered the way that vanilla can be the unexpected baking ingredient that amps up your cornbread by bringing its superpowers as a flavor booster to the table. The almond extract works in a similar way, with the ability to amplify existing notes in a recipe. We typically see that demonstrated in chocolate, vanilla, and fruit-forward baking applications like cakes and cookies, but the warm, toasty notes of almond extract are right at home with a cornbread recipe too.

In fact, corn already has an affinity for almonds so in addition to enhancing your flavors, it complements them. Bonus points if you cook your cornbread in butter, as you'll get a nice nutty-flavored crust that gets a natural boost from a little of this extract. Additionally, the slight hint of bitterness in the almond extract can provide a balancing element, which actually makes the sweet flavors that are already present in your cornbread (like the natural sugars in corn) even more enjoyable.

Like any extract, this liquid is quite powerful, so about 1 tablespoon per 1 cup of cornmeal is a good place to start, and you can always adjust to taste from there. You can also create a super extract blend by combining almond and vanilla —this trick is the key to upgraded vanilla cakes, after all.