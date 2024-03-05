Almond Extract Is The Key Ingredient For Upgraded Vanilla Cakes

It'd be difficult to dispute that vanilla extract is a delicious ingredient. Nearly ubiquitous in home and commercial kitchens alike, it is a critical ingredient in so many beloved items, from cookies to cakes to lattes, and it is impossible to overstate how important it is to the flavor of the world's favorite sweets. But vanilla isn't the only flavor that brings out the best in your baked goods. In fact, there's another elixir that you'll find in vanilla's shadow on the supermarket shelf that can add depth and dimension to a simple vanilla cake — and that's almond extract.

While you can certainly use either vanilla or almond extract on their own and achieve a delectable confection, combining them creates a flavor supergroup that can seriously upgrade your favorite vanilla cake recipe, be it classic or sprinkle-flecked funfetti. Putting this idea to the test couldn't be simpler. Next time you're planning to make a moist and fluffy cake that calls only for vanilla extract, split the amount in two and go for a half-and-half ratio with almond extract. If you prefer to go totally nuts, you can substitute almond entirely — just be aware that it's a bit more powerful, so a good rule of thumb is to use half the amount you would for just vanilla extract.