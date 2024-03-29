Leftover Ham Is The Perfect Savory Addition To Cornbread

Serving a ham roast is a great way to get people talking (and make them hungry) at any gathering. Particularly around the holidays, many celebrations are anchored by a big, beautiful, glazed, and often spiral-cut chef-d'œuvre. And while it's always enjoyable looking forward to the moment this roast is carved, it's not uncommon to find yourself with a lot of leftovers when the feast is over.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to use up that remaining meat, particularly as the complex flavors and texture of ham — sweet, savory, salty, and tender — provide a complement and counterpoint to so many dishes. But there is one preparation that may not have crossed your mind when you're dreaming up porky reinventions. Next time you have a handful of ham hanging around, cube or shred it up and mix it into your favorite homemade cornbread recipe. These two elements work so well together as a balancing act that once you give it a try, you may decide this is the optimal way to enjoy your ham no matter the occasion.