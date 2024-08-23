Amp Up Your Cornbread With This Unexpected Baking Ingredient

Part of what's beautiful about cornbread is its simplicity. With just a handful of common baking ingredients, you can conjure up a tender, moist, fluffy creation that truly lets its namesake ingredient shine. That corn flavor is enhanced by a touch of salt in many recipes, which is a classic flavor amplifier. But by perusing 10 ingredients that will seriously upgrade your cornbread, there is another baking go-to with similar flavor-amplifying properties, and you may be sleeping on it when it comes to your cornbread. That ingredient is vanilla extract.

You probably already use this elixir for many of your sweet baking projects — including cornbread's relative, corn muffins – but it may seem like a surprise here. The truth is, however, that vanilla is a versatile flavor and can be featured in both sweet and savory applications (seriously, you can even try using some in your next steak marinade). In the case of cornbread, a little vanilla helps to enhance the natural sweetness of cornmeal, bringing depth of flavor and complexity and elevating every already-beloved bite. Another major bonus? This tip can be applied to both homemade versions and store-bought mixes.